DeRace Price Reaches $1.62 (DERC)

DeRace (CURRENCY:DERC) traded 2.4% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on February 2nd. DeRace has a market capitalization of $71.81 million and approximately $1.64 million worth of DeRace was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One DeRace coin can currently be bought for $1.62 or 0.00004375 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, DeRace has traded 1.9% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002704 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00001627 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.79 or 0.00050801 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2,679.01 or 0.07241620 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $21.67 or 0.00058564 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $36,908.19 or 0.99766464 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.73 or 0.00007369 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.24 or 0.00054702 BTC.

DeRace Coin Profile

DeRace’s total supply is 120,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 44,370,000 coins. DeRace’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling DeRace

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DeRace directly using U.S. dollars.

