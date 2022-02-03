Dennis Polk Sells 796 Shares of SYNNEX Co. (NYSE:SNX) Stock

SYNNEX Co. (NYSE:SNX) insider Dennis Polk sold 796 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.15, for a total transaction of $82,107.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Dennis Polk also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, December 1st, Dennis Polk sold 1,300 shares of SYNNEX stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.28, for a total transaction of $135,564.00.

Shares of SNX traded down $2.72 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $104.52. 247,458 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 405,946. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $108.38 and a two-hundred day moving average of $112.85. SYNNEX Co. has a twelve month low of $84.22 and a twelve month high of $130.93. The stock has a market cap of $10.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.03, a P/E/G ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.71. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

SYNNEX (NYSE:SNX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 11th. The business services provider reported $2.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.68 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $15.61 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.52 billion. SYNNEX had a net margin of 1.25% and a return on equity of 15.61%. SYNNEX’s quarterly revenue was up 110.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $5.21 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that SYNNEX Co. will post 10.72 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 21st were issued a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 20th. This is an increase from SYNNEX’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.15%. SYNNEX’s dividend payout ratio is 18.40%.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in SYNNEX in the 3rd quarter valued at $33,000. FourThought Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of SYNNEX by 41.6% in the 3rd quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 320 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC acquired a new position in shares of SYNNEX in the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its stake in shares of SYNNEX by 89.6% in the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 457 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 216 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Spire Wealth Management raised its stake in shares of SYNNEX by 4,000.0% in the 3rd quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 615 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. 86.13% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have weighed in on SNX. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of SYNNEX from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Northcoast Research began coverage on shares of SYNNEX in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $136.00 price objective on the stock. Loop Capital upped their price objective on shares of SYNNEX from $165.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Cross Research upgraded shares of SYNNEX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $124.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of SYNNEX from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $147.00.

SYNNEX Company Profile

TD SYNNEX Corp. engages in the provision of distribution, logistics and integration services for the technology industry. It operates through the following segments: Technology Solutions and Concentrix. The Technology Solutions segment distributes peripherals, IT systems including data center server and storage solutions, system components, software, networking equipment, consumer electronics, and complementary products.

