Deluxe Co. (NYSE:DLX) Shares Acquired by Teacher Retirement System of Texas

Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its position in shares of Deluxe Co. (NYSE:DLX) by 22.8% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 6,774 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,258 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Deluxe were worth $243,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Deluxe by 28.0% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 182,278 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $6,542,000 after purchasing an additional 39,872 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its stake in Deluxe by 104,616.7% in the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 12,566 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $600,000 after purchasing an additional 12,554 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank raised its stake in Deluxe by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 93,200 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,345,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in Deluxe by 10.1% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 15,966 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $762,000 after purchasing an additional 1,470 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Deluxe by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 695,100 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $33,204,000 after purchasing an additional 23,860 shares during the last quarter. 90.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of DLX stock opened at $30.45 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $32.18 and a 200 day moving average price of $36.38. Deluxe Co. has a twelve month low of $28.08 and a twelve month high of $48.38. The company has a market capitalization of $1.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.81 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.08.

Deluxe (NYSE:DLX) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The business services provider reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.02. Deluxe had a net margin of 3.86% and a return on equity of 34.50%. The firm had revenue of $532.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $520.70 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.47 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.1% on a year-over-year basis.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.94%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 19th. Deluxe’s dividend payout ratio is currently 70.18%.

Deluxe Company Profile

Deluxe Corp. engages in the provision of marketing products and services. It operates through the following segments: Payments, Cloud Solutions, Promotional Solutions, and Checks. The Payments segment includes treasury management solutions, including remittance and lockbox processing, remote deposit capture, receivables management, payment processing and paperless treasury management.

