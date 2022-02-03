Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $8.43 Billion

Brokerages predict that Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL) will post $8.43 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for Delta Air Lines’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $7.82 billion and the highest is $8.86 billion. Delta Air Lines posted sales of $4.15 billion during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 103.1%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, April 21st.

On average, analysts expect that Delta Air Lines will report full-year sales of $42.30 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $40.83 billion to $44.32 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $47.76 billion, with estimates ranging from $44.50 billion to $51.71 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Delta Air Lines.

Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 12th. The transportation company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $9.47 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.29 billion. Delta Air Lines had a net margin of 0.93% and a negative return on equity of 129.80%. The firm’s revenue was up 138.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($2.53) earnings per share.

A number of brokerages recently commented on DAL. Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of Delta Air Lines from $55.00 to $53.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Delta Air Lines from $56.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Argus upgraded shares of Delta Air Lines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $46.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Delta Air Lines from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of Delta Air Lines from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $51.06.

In other Delta Air Lines news, Director David S. Taylor acquired 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 30th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $35.59 per share, with a total value of $213,540.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.63% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Old North State Trust LLC boosted its stake in Delta Air Lines by 790.7% during the 4th quarter. Old North State Trust LLC now owns 668 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 593 shares during the period. Albion Financial Group UT acquired a new stake in shares of Delta Air Lines in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its stake in shares of Delta Air Lines by 493.2% in the 2nd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 694 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 577 shares during the period. Activest Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Delta Air Lines in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Wealth Quarterback LLC lifted its stake in shares of Delta Air Lines by 257.8% in the 3rd quarter. Wealth Quarterback LLC now owns 5,034 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 3,627 shares during the period. 63.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:DAL traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $40.52. The stock had a trading volume of 10,199,031 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,459,405. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.92, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 96.48 and a beta of 1.24. Delta Air Lines has a twelve month low of $33.40 and a twelve month high of $52.28. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $38.63 and a 200 day simple moving average of $40.16.

Delta Air Lines Company Profile

Delta Air Lines, Inc engages in the provision of scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo. It operates through the Airline and Refinery segments. The Airline segment provides scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo. The Refinery segment consists of jet fuel and non-jet fuel products.

