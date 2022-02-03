Delphax Technologies (OTCMKTS:DLPX) Stock Price Up 17.5%

Delphax Technologies Inc. (OTCMKTS:DLPX) was up 17.5% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $0.17 and last traded at $0.17. Approximately 394,463 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 171% from the average daily volume of 145,470 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.15.

The firm has a 50 day moving average of $0.15 and a 200 day moving average of $0.11.

Delphax Technologies Company Profile (OTCMKTS:DLPX)

Delphax Technologies, Inc engages in the design, manufacture and delivery of advanced digital print production systems. Its products include cut sheet printer, continuous roll-fed, printer on press, and finishing and test equipment. The company was founded in 1981 and is headquartered in Bloomington, MN.

