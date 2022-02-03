Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 8,330,000 shares, an increase of 40.0% from the December 31st total of 5,950,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 4,920,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.7 days.

DELL has been the topic of several analyst reports. Bank of America lifted their target price on Dell Technologies from $66.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Zacks Investment Research cut Dell Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised Dell Technologies from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $35.57 to $72.00 in a report on Monday, January 10th. TheStreet raised Dell Technologies from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Monday, December 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Dell Technologies from $67.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $97.50.

In related news, insider William F. Scannell sold 91,938 shares of Dell Technologies stock in a transaction on Friday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.61, for a total transaction of $5,296,548.18. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider William F. Scannell sold 155,090 shares of Dell Technologies stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.00, for a total value of $8,840,130.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 296,804 shares of company stock worth $16,981,874. Company insiders own 47.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its stake in Dell Technologies by 5.7% during the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 538,907 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $30,270,000 after acquiring an additional 28,878 shares during the last quarter. Mirador Capital Partners LP increased its stake in Dell Technologies by 52.1% during the fourth quarter. Mirador Capital Partners LP now owns 11,891 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $668,000 after acquiring an additional 4,075 shares during the last quarter. Jackson Hole Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in Dell Technologies by 8.6% during the fourth quarter. Jackson Hole Capital Partners LLC now owns 29,520 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,658,000 after acquiring an additional 2,350 shares during the last quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA bought a new stake in Dell Technologies during the fourth quarter worth approximately $994,000. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its position in shares of Dell Technologies by 46.1% during the fourth quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 56,795 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,232,000 after buying an additional 17,931 shares during the period. 31.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE DELL traded up $0.83 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $59.40. 3,886,503 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,585,713. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $57.15 and a 200 day moving average price of $80.69. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.23. Dell Technologies has a 52 week low of $38.38 and a 52 week high of $60.81. The stock has a market cap of $45.37 billion, a PE ratio of 6.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 0.88.

Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 23rd. The technology company reported $2.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.18 by $0.19. Dell Technologies had a return on equity of 74.56% and a net margin of 6.46%. The company had revenue of $28.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $27.02 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.03 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Dell Technologies will post 7.24 earnings per share for the current year.

About Dell Technologies

Dell Technologies, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of information technology hardware, software, and service solutions through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following segments: Infrastructure Solutions Group (ISG), Client Solutions Group (CSG), and VMware. The ISG segment includes servers, networking, and storage, as well as services and third-party software and peripherals that are closely tied to the sale of ISG hardware.

