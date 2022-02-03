Delek US (NYSE:DK) Shares Up 7.5%

Delek US Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DK)’s share price shot up 7.5% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $16.72 and last traded at $16.69. 11,347 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 1,013,567 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.52.

A number of research firms have commented on DK. Barclays raised their price objective on Delek US from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Delek US from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $19.00 to $25.00 in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Raymond James reduced their target price on Delek US from $27.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Cowen reduced their target price on Delek US from $20.00 to $19.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 28th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price objective on Delek US from $28.00 to $25.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $21.92.

The stock has a market capitalization of $1.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.86 and a beta of 1.92. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.21 and a 200 day simple moving average of $17.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 1.08.

Delek US (NYSE:DK) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The oil and gas company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.34) by $0.47. The firm had revenue of $2.96 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.48 billion. Delek US had a negative return on equity of 33.93% and a negative net margin of 4.83%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 43.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($1.01) EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Delek US Holdings, Inc. will post -3.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, major shareholder Carl C. Icahn sold 41,830 shares of Delek US stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.51, for a total value of $774,273.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Delek Us Holdings, Inc. sold 6,708 shares of Delek US stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.33, for a total value of $290,657.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 523,027 shares of company stock valued at $12,444,843. Corporate insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in Delek US by 81.5% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,617 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 726 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Delek US by 32.6% in the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,549 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $81,000 after buying an additional 1,118 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Delek US by 135.3% in the 3rd quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 6,000 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $108,000 after buying an additional 3,450 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Delek US by 14.2% in the 3rd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 10,585 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $190,000 after buying an additional 1,314 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp Et Al purchased a new position in shares of Delek US in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $242,000. 91.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Delek US Holdings, Inc engages in the transportation, storage, and wholesale distribution of crude oil. It operates through the following segments: Refining, Logistics, Retail, and Corporate and Other. The Refining segment processes crude oil and other purchased feedstocks for the manufacture of transportation motor fuels, including gasoline, diesel fuel and aviation fuel, asphalt, and other petroleum-based products.

