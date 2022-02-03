DeHive Price Down 13.3% Over Last Week (DHV)

DeHive (CURRENCY:DHV) traded 4% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on February 3rd. Over the last seven days, DeHive has traded down 13.3% against the US dollar. DeHive has a total market capitalization of $385,196.71 and approximately $150,932.00 worth of DeHive was traded on exchanges in the last day. One DeHive coin can now be purchased for $0.46 or 0.00001239 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002718 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00001638 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.56 or 0.00050421 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2,621.41 or 0.07122250 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.41 or 0.00055459 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $36,727.25 or 0.99786277 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.60 or 0.00007061 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $20.23 or 0.00054963 BTC.

About DeHive

DeHive’s total supply is 2,481,597 coins and its circulating supply is 844,859 coins. DeHive’s official Twitter account is @dehive_finance

DeHive Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DeHive directly using US dollars.

