Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG) Raised to “Buy” at Rosenblatt Securities

Rosenblatt Securities upgraded shares of Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Wednesday morning, PriceTargets.com reports. They currently have $175.00 price objective on the stock.

DDOG has been the topic of several other research reports. Truist Financial reduced their price target on Datadog from $225.00 to $200.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Datadog from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $191.00 to $235.00 in a report on Friday, November 19th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on shares of Datadog from $173.00 to $236.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Datadog from $164.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Sunday, November 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Datadog from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $212.00 to $195.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $177.16.

NASDAQ DDOG opened at $142.20 on Wednesday. Datadog has a 52 week low of $69.73 and a 52 week high of $199.68. The company has a quick ratio of 3.94, a current ratio of 3.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $158.54 and its 200-day simple moving average is $150.28. The firm has a market cap of $44.37 billion, a PE ratio of -1,015.64 and a beta of 1.17.

Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.02. Datadog had a negative return on equity of 2.72% and a negative net margin of 5.01%. The business had revenue of $270.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $247.82 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.02) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 74.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Datadog will post -0.06 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Olivier Pomel sold 145,472 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.88, for a total transaction of $27,767,695.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Madre Armelle De sold 5,625 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.04, for a total value of $725,850.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 1,493,349 shares of company stock valued at $262,866,353. Corporate insiders own 20.23% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Allworth Financial LP lifted its stake in Datadog by 88.9% during the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 187 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC purchased a new stake in Datadog during the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Datadog during the fourth quarter worth approximately $36,000. Ellevest Inc. lifted its stake in Datadog by 467.6% during the third quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 210 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in Datadog during the fourth quarter worth approximately $53,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.94% of the company’s stock.

Datadog, Inc provides monitoring and analytics platform for developers, information technology operations teams, and business users in the cloud in North America and internationally. The company's SaaS platform integrates and automates infrastructure monitoring, application performance monitoring, log management, and security monitoring to provide real-time observability of customers technology stack.

