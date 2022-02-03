Danimer Scientific, Inc. (NYSE:DNMR) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.18 Per Share

Posted by on Feb 3rd, 2022

Analysts expect Danimer Scientific, Inc. (NYSE:DNMR) to post ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Danimer Scientific’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.13) and the lowest is ($0.23). Danimer Scientific reported earnings of ($0.26) per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 30.8%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Danimer Scientific will report full-year earnings of ($0.23) per share for the current year. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of ($0.54) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.64) to ($0.44). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Danimer Scientific.

Danimer Scientific (NYSE:DNMR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.06). Danimer Scientific had a negative net margin of 102.95% and a negative return on equity of 8.43%. The firm had revenue of $13.37 million for the quarter.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Danimer Scientific from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on Danimer Scientific from $34.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th.

In related news, CMO Scott Tuten sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.87, for a total value of $88,700.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders sold 30,000 shares of company stock worth $306,100 in the last quarter. 14.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Ibex Investors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Danimer Scientific during the second quarter valued at approximately $676,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in Danimer Scientific in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $275,000. Deutsche Bank AG bought a new stake in Danimer Scientific in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,200,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Danimer Scientific by 213.2% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,559,074 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,204,000 after purchasing an additional 3,103,517 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in Danimer Scientific by 404.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 223,437 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,598,000 after purchasing an additional 179,108 shares during the period. 48.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE DNMR traded down $0.59 on Wednesday, hitting $4.63. 3,733,101 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,420,436. The business’s fifty day moving average is $8.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.12. Danimer Scientific has a 12 month low of $3.96 and a 12 month high of $66.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $464.59 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.33 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 6.62 and a current ratio of 7.36.

Danimer Scientific Company Profile

Danimer Scientific, Inc, a performance polymer company, develops, produces, and provides bioplastic replacements for traditional petrochemical-based plastics. It produces polyhydroxyalkanoate, a biodegradable plastic feedstock alternative used in a range of plastic applications, including water bottles, straws, food containers, and other things under the Nodax brand name; polylactic acid-based resins for coating disposable paper cups; and other biopolymers.

Further Reading: Why is the ROA ratio important?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Danimer Scientific (DNMR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Danimer Scientific (NYSE:DNMR)

Receive News & Ratings for Danimer Scientific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Danimer Scientific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.