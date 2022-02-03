Danimer Scientific, Inc. (NYSE:DNMR) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.18 Per Share

Analysts expect Danimer Scientific, Inc. (NYSE:DNMR) to post ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Danimer Scientific’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.13) and the lowest is ($0.23). Danimer Scientific reported earnings of ($0.26) per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 30.8%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Danimer Scientific will report full-year earnings of ($0.23) per share for the current year. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of ($0.54) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.64) to ($0.44). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Danimer Scientific.

Danimer Scientific (NYSE:DNMR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.06). Danimer Scientific had a negative net margin of 102.95% and a negative return on equity of 8.43%. The firm had revenue of $13.37 million for the quarter.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Danimer Scientific from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on Danimer Scientific from $34.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th.

In related news, CMO Scott Tuten sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.87, for a total value of $88,700.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders sold 30,000 shares of company stock worth $306,100 in the last quarter. 14.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Ibex Investors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Danimer Scientific during the second quarter valued at approximately $676,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in Danimer Scientific in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $275,000. Deutsche Bank AG bought a new stake in Danimer Scientific in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,200,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Danimer Scientific by 213.2% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,559,074 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,204,000 after purchasing an additional 3,103,517 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in Danimer Scientific by 404.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 223,437 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,598,000 after purchasing an additional 179,108 shares during the period. 48.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE DNMR traded down $0.59 on Wednesday, hitting $4.63. 3,733,101 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,420,436. The business’s fifty day moving average is $8.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.12. Danimer Scientific has a 12 month low of $3.96 and a 12 month high of $66.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $464.59 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.33 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 6.62 and a current ratio of 7.36.

Danimer Scientific Company Profile

Danimer Scientific, Inc, a performance polymer company, develops, produces, and provides bioplastic replacements for traditional petrochemical-based plastics. It produces polyhydroxyalkanoate, a biodegradable plastic feedstock alternative used in a range of plastic applications, including water bottles, straws, food containers, and other things under the Nodax brand name; polylactic acid-based resins for coating disposable paper cups; and other biopolymers.

