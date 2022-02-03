Daimler AG (OTCMKTS:DDAIF) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Daimler AG (OTCMKTS:DDAIF) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the sixteen brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $87.50.

DDAIF has been the subject of several research reports. AlphaValue raised shares of Daimler to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on shares of Daimler in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Daimler from €95.00 ($106.74) to €100.00 ($112.36) in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Daimler in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, HSBC downgraded Daimler from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $80.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Friday, December 17th.

OTCMKTS:DDAIF traded down $0.50 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $78.74. The stock had a trading volume of 7,573 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,605. Daimler has a one year low of $72.27 and a one year high of $103.78. The business’s 50 day moving average is $84.16 and its 200-day moving average is $88.32. The company has a market cap of $84.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.08, a P/E/G ratio of 0.20 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.30.

Daimler AG engages in the production and distribution of cars, trucks, and vans. It operates through the following segments: Mercedes-Benz Cars, Daimler Trucks, Mercedes-Benz Vans, Daimler Buses, and Daimler Mobility. The Mercedes-Benz Cars segment sells passenger cars and off-road vehicles under the Mercedes-Benz brand and small cars under the smart brand.

