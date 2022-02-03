DA Davidson Equities Analysts Reduce Earnings Estimates for Glacier Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBCI)

Glacier Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBCI) – Research analysts at DA Davidson decreased their FY2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Glacier Bancorp in a note issued to investors on Monday, January 31st. DA Davidson analyst J. Rulis now anticipates that the bank will earn $3.00 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $3.25. DA Davidson has a “Buy” rating and a $68.00 price objective on the stock. DA Davidson also issued estimates for Glacier Bancorp’s FY2023 earnings at $3.50 EPS.

Get Glacier Bancorp alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Glacier Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday.

GBCI stock opened at $51.13 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $56.39. Glacier Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $48.35 and a fifty-two week high of $67.35. The company has a market cap of $5.66 billion, a PE ratio of 17.57 and a beta of 0.93.

Glacier Bancorp (NASDAQ:GBCI) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The bank reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.03. Glacier Bancorp had a net margin of 34.48% and a return on equity of 11.15%. The company had revenue of $221.98 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $228.89 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.86 earnings per share. Glacier Bancorp’s quarterly revenue was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 20th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 11th were issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, January 10th. Glacier Bancorp’s payout ratio is 43.99%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of Glacier Bancorp by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 5,728 shares of the bank’s stock worth $315,000 after acquiring an additional 192 shares in the last quarter. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC lifted its stake in Glacier Bancorp by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC now owns 8,686 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $481,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares during the last quarter. Trek Financial LLC lifted its stake in Glacier Bancorp by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Trek Financial LLC now owns 32,593 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,804,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in Glacier Bancorp by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 8,884 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $492,000 after purchasing an additional 212 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its stake in Glacier Bancorp by 6.4% in the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 3,949 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $219,000 after purchasing an additional 236 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.36% of the company’s stock.

Glacier Bancorp Company Profile

Glacier Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial banking services. It operates through the following segments: Residential Real Estate Loans, Home Equity loans, and Other Consumer Loans. It offers retail banking, business banking, real estate, commercial, agriculture and consumer loans and mortgage origination services.

Further Reading: When is a capital gain realized?

Receive News & Ratings for Glacier Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Glacier Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.