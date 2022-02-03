DA Davidson Comments on BayCom Corp’s Q1 2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:BCML)

BayCom Corp (NASDAQ:BCML) – Research analysts at DA Davidson issued their Q1 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of BayCom in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, February 1st. DA Davidson analyst G. Tenner forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $0.36 for the quarter. DA Davidson also issued estimates for BayCom’s FY2022 earnings at $1.77 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $2.07 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of BayCom from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 28th.

BCML stock opened at $21.20 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $226.54 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.10 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. BayCom has a 12-month low of $14.38 and a 12-month high of $21.20. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $19.17.

BayCom (NASDAQ:BCML) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The company reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.01. BayCom had a net margin of 22.28% and a return on equity of 8.12%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of BayCom by 5.8% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,965 shares of the company’s stock valued at $233,000 after purchasing an additional 712 shares during the period. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. raised its holdings in shares of BayCom by 3.9% during the third quarter. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 32,074 shares of the company’s stock valued at $597,000 after purchasing an additional 1,195 shares during the period. First Manhattan Co. raised its holdings in shares of BayCom by 1.7% during the third quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 75,239 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,399,000 after purchasing an additional 1,265 shares during the period. Two Sigma Investments LP raised its holdings in shares of BayCom by 13.6% during the third quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 14,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $264,000 after purchasing an additional 1,695 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of BayCom by 37.8% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 8,629 shares of the company’s stock valued at $155,000 after purchasing an additional 2,367 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.40% of the company’s stock.

BayCom Corp. is a bank holding company of Bay Commercial Bank, which engages in the provision of financial services to businesses and business owners, as well as individuals. It focuses on passive investment activities and oversight of its investment to its bank subsidiary. The company was founded in July 2004 and is headquartered in Walnut Creek, CA.

