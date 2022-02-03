D4t4 Solutions Plc (LON:D4T4) Insider Acquires £26,100 in Stock

D4t4 Solutions Plc (LON:D4T4) insider Ashoni (Ash) Kumar Mehta acquired 9,000 shares of D4t4 Solutions stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 31st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 290 ($3.90) per share, with a total value of £26,100 ($35,090.08).

Ashoni (Ash) Kumar Mehta also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, December 3rd, Ashoni (Ash) Kumar Mehta bought 10,000 shares of D4t4 Solutions stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 285 ($3.83) per share, for a total transaction of £28,500 ($38,316.75).

LON:D4T4 opened at GBX 295 ($3.97) on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is GBX 315.93 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 347.18. D4t4 Solutions Plc has a 52-week low of GBX 212 ($2.85) and a 52-week high of GBX 410 ($5.51). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 4.17 and a current ratio of 4.19. The company has a market cap of £118.73 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.12.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 9th were paid a GBX 0.85 ($0.01) dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 9th. This represents a yield of 0.26%. D4t4 Solutions’s payout ratio is currently 0.33%.

D4T4 has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 425 ($5.71) target price on shares of D4t4 Solutions in a report on Tuesday. reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 425 ($5.71) target price on shares of D4t4 Solutions in a report on Friday, December 10th.

About D4t4 Solutions

D4t4 Solutions Plc provides digital data collection, customer data management, and analytics solutions. It offers Celebrus, a customer data platform software product that captures customer data from various digital channels to deliver artificial intelligence, customer insight and analytics, personalization, decisioning, and customer relationship management.

