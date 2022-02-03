CyrusOne Inc. (NASDAQ:CONE) Short Interest Up 29.1% in January

CyrusOne Inc. (NASDAQ:CONE) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 11,270,000 shares, a growth of 29.1% from the December 31st total of 8,730,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,370,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.3 days.

CONE has been the subject of several research reports. TD Securities cut CyrusOne from a “hold” rating to a “tender” rating and set a $90.50 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday. Barclays lifted their target price on CyrusOne from $78.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Raymond James lowered CyrusOne from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $87.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded CyrusOne from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Moffett Nathanson raised their price target on CyrusOne from $71.00 to $90.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Fifteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, CyrusOne presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $87.82.

CONE stock traded down $0.17 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $89.84. The company had a trading volume of 114,240 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,849,347. The company has a market capitalization of $11.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 219.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 0.38. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $89.48 and a 200-day moving average price of $82.20. CyrusOne has a 1-year low of $61.64 and a 1-year high of $90.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 3.00 and a quick ratio of 3.00.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CONE. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton bought a new position in CyrusOne in the third quarter valued at about $31,000. PSI Advisors LLC bought a new position in CyrusOne in the third quarter valued at about $37,000. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. bought a new position in CyrusOne in the fourth quarter valued at about $40,000. West Branch Capital LLC bought a new position in CyrusOne in the second quarter valued at about $56,000. Finally, Kozak & Associates Inc. bought a new position in CyrusOne in the third quarter valued at about $82,000. 98.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About CyrusOne

CyrusOne, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which specializes in the enterprise-class, carrier-neutral data center properties. The firm provides data center facilities that protect and ensure the continued operation of IT infrastructure. Its data center properties are purpose-built facilities with redundant power, cooling and telecommunications systems and that are not network-specific, enabling customer interconnectivity to a range of telecommunications carriers.

