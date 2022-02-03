CVRx, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVRX) Short Interest Down 15.7% in January

CVRx, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVRX) saw a large drop in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 471,100 shares, a drop of 15.7% from the December 31st total of 558,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 88,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 5.3 days. Approximately 6.2% of the company’s shares are sold short.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Johnson & Johnson acquired a new position in CVRx in the third quarter valued at about $57,817,000. VR Adviser LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CVRx during the second quarter worth about $17,734,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD acquired a new stake in shares of CVRx during the second quarter worth about $16,800,000. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in shares of CVRx by 97.7% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 561,653 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,290,000 after purchasing an additional 277,568 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust raised its holdings in CVRx by 89.0% in the third quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust now owns 492,020 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,138,000 after acquiring an additional 231,740 shares in the last quarter. 69.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on CVRX shares. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price objective on shares of CVRx from $30.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of CVRx from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price objective on shares of CVRx from $30.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.37.

Shares of CVRX traded down $0.35 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $7.83. The stock had a trading volume of 689 shares, compared to its average volume of 80,214. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 20.42 and a quick ratio of 20.03. The business’s 50-day moving average is $10.60. CVRx has a fifty-two week low of $7.31 and a fifty-two week high of $29.00.

CVRx (NASDAQ:CVRX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.30) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.38) by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $3.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.42 million. Equities analysts expect that CVRx will post -4.01 EPS for the current year.

CVRx Company Profile

CVRx, Inc develops an implantable technology for the treatment of high blood pressure/hypertension and heart failure patients. It offers BAROSTIM NEO, a neuro-modulation therapy that triggers the body's natural reflex to regulate blood pressure and the underlying causes of the progression of heart failure, which is delivered through a long-lasting implant system, and customized to each patient's individual therapy needs.

