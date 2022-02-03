CureVac (NASDAQ:CVAC) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

CureVac (NASDAQ:CVAC) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the nine research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $57.50.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. JMP Securities assumed coverage on CureVac in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $52.00 target price for the company. Bank of America cut CureVac from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $55.00 to $20.00 in a report on Friday, January 21st. UBS Group cut CureVac from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 22nd. Zacks Investment Research cut CureVac from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on CureVac in a report on Friday, October 22nd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $35.00 target price for the company.

Shares of CureVac stock traded down $0.85 on Wednesday, reaching $19.39. The company had a trading volume of 459,219 shares, compared to its average volume of 887,394. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 1.79 and a quick ratio of 1.61. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $33.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $45.63. CureVac has a 1 year low of $16.34 and a 1 year high of $133.00.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in CureVac by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,111,495 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,711,000 after purchasing an additional 54,634 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in CureVac by 5,379.6% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 476,727 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,030,000 after purchasing an additional 468,027 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in CureVac by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 292,287 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,964,000 after purchasing an additional 8,470 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in CureVac by 441.9% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 264,922 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,470,000 after purchasing an additional 342,415 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC raised its position in CureVac by 78.6% during the 3rd quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 243,976 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,326,000 after purchasing an additional 107,363 shares in the last quarter.

CureVac N.V., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing various transformative medicines based on messenger ribonucleic acid (mRNA). It is developing prophylactic vaccines, such as mRNA-based vaccine candidate against COVID-19; CV7202, a prophylactic mRNA-based vaccine, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial for rabies virus glycoprotein; vaccine for lassa yellow fever; vaccine for respirational syncytial virus; CV7301, a second-generation lipid nanoparticle flu vaccine; and vaccines for rota, malaria, and universal influenza.

