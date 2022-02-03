CUE Protocol (CUE) Price Reaches $10.62 on Exchanges

CUE Protocol (CURRENCY:CUE) traded down 4.3% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on February 3rd. During the last week, CUE Protocol has traded 2.9% lower against the US dollar. One CUE Protocol coin can now be purchased for approximately $10.62 or 0.00028974 BTC on popular exchanges. CUE Protocol has a total market capitalization of $80,915.87 and $85.00 worth of CUE Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get CUE Protocol alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002728 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00001635 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $18.43 or 0.00050257 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $2,596.99 or 0.07083249 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $20.43 or 0.00055720 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $36,600.04 or 0.99825935 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.61 or 0.00007106 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.09 or 0.00054789 BTC.

About CUE Protocol

CUE Protocol’s total supply is 10,000 coins and its circulating supply is 7,617 coins. CUE Protocol’s official Twitter account is @cueprotocol

According to CryptoCompare, “Cue Protocol is a community-driven protocol with deflationary mechanics. 2.5% of every transaction is collected by the governance wallet. The community can vote on the use of the governance wallet such as a burn. “

Buying and Selling CUE Protocol

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CUE Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CUE Protocol should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy CUE Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for CUE Protocol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for CUE Protocol and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.