CT Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:CTRRF) Receives $18.00 Average Target Price from Analysts

Shares of CT Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:CTRRF) have earned an average rating of “Hold” from the seven research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $18.00.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. CIBC raised their price objective on shares of CT Real Estate Investment Trust from C$18.00 to C$19.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. TD Securities raised their price objective on shares of CT Real Estate Investment Trust from C$18.00 to C$18.50 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. National Bank Financial lifted their target price on shares of CT Real Estate Investment Trust from C$19.00 to C$19.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of CT Real Estate Investment Trust from C$18.00 to C$18.50 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 15th.

Shares of CTRRF opened at $12.87 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.24 and a 200-day simple moving average of $13.50. CT Real Estate Investment Trust has a 1-year low of $12.14 and a 1-year high of $14.29.

CT Real Estate Investment Trust is an unincorporated, closed end real estate investment trust formed to own income producing commercial properties primarily located in Canada. Its portfolio is comprised of retail properties, distribution centres, and mixed-use commercial property and development properties acquired for future development.

