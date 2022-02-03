CSP (NASDAQ:CSPI) Share Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.00

CSP Inc. (NASDAQ:CSPI) shares passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $8.51. CSP shares last traded at $8.22, with a volume of 2,376 shares changing hands.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 2.75 and a quick ratio of 2.53. The firm has a market cap of $36.12 million, a PE ratio of 54.80 and a beta of 1.66. The business’s 50-day moving average is $8.54.

Get CSP alerts:

CSP (NASDAQ:CSPI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 8th. The information technology services provider reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $10.01 million during the quarter. CSP had a return on equity of 0.45% and a net margin of 1.24%.

In related news, major shareholder Joseph R. Nerges acquired 3,000 shares of CSP stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 11th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $8.61 per share, with a total value of $25,830.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Over the last three months, insiders have bought 6,245 shares of company stock valued at $53,376. Corporate insiders own 12.90% of the company’s stock.

CSP Company Profile (NASDAQ:CSPI)

CSP, Inc engages in developing and marketing information technology integration solutions advanced security products, managed IT services, purpose built network adapters, and cluster computer systems. It operates through the following segments: High Performance Products and Technology Solutions. The High Performance Products segment designs, manufactures, and delivers products and services to customers that require specialized cyber security services, networking, and signal processing products.

Further Reading: What does a bar chart display?

Receive News & Ratings for CSP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CSP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.