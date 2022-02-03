CSG Systems International (NASDAQ:CSGS) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.02 EPS

CSG Systems International (NASDAQ:CSGS) issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The technology company reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.02, MarketWatch Earnings reports. CSG Systems International had a return on equity of 21.66% and a net margin of 6.62%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.78 EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ CSGS opened at $58.33 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $1.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.51 and a beta of 0.81. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $56.39 and a 200 day moving average price of $51.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.09. CSG Systems International has a 52-week low of $42.58 and a 52-week high of $59.48.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 18th will be given a dividend of $0.265 per share. This is a boost from CSG Systems International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 17th. This represents a $1.06 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.82%. CSG Systems International’s payout ratio is currently 47.17%.

CSGS has been the subject of a number of research reports. William Blair began coverage on shares of CSG Systems International in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Sidoti upgraded shares of CSG Systems International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of CSG Systems International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th.

CSG Systems International, Inc engages in providing business support solutions serving the communications industry. It engages in revenue management & digital monetization, customer experience & payment solutions providers. The firm’s solutions and services help companies around the world monetize and digitally enable the customer experience by accurately capturing, managing, generating, and optimizing the interactions and revenues associated with their customers.

