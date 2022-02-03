CSG Systems International, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGS) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.27

CSG Systems International, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGS) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, February 1st, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, March 18th will be given a dividend of 0.265 per share by the technology company on Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $1.06 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.82%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 17th. This is a positive change from CSG Systems International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25.

CSG Systems International has raised its dividend payment by 19.1% over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 8 consecutive years. CSG Systems International has a dividend payout ratio of 26.0% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect CSG Systems International to earn $3.14 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.00 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 31.8%.

NASDAQ CSGS opened at $58.33 on Thursday. CSG Systems International has a one year low of $42.58 and a one year high of $59.48. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $56.39 and its 200 day moving average price is $51.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.51 and a beta of 0.81.

CSG Systems International (NASDAQ:CSGS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The technology company reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.02. CSG Systems International had a net margin of 6.62% and a return on equity of 21.66%. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.78 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that CSG Systems International will post 2.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on CSGS shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of CSG Systems International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Sidoti upgraded shares of CSG Systems International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, William Blair started coverage on shares of CSG Systems International in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock.

CSG Systems International, Inc engages in providing business support solutions serving the communications industry. It engages in revenue management & digital monetization, customer experience & payment solutions providers. The firm’s solutions and services help companies around the world monetize and digitally enable the customer experience by accurately capturing, managing, generating, and optimizing the interactions and revenues associated with their customers.

