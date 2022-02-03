Crest Nicholson Holdings plc (LON:CRST) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Crest Nicholson Holdings plc (LON:CRST) has received an average rating of “Buy” from the ten research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is GBX 412.80 ($5.55).

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on CRST. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 438 ($5.89) price target on shares of Crest Nicholson in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Liberum Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 445 ($5.98) price target on shares of Crest Nicholson in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 430 ($5.78) target price on shares of Crest Nicholson in a research report on Friday, January 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating and set a GBX 390 ($5.24) target price on shares of Crest Nicholson in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Peel Hunt reissued an “add” rating and set a GBX 460 ($6.18) target price on shares of Crest Nicholson in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th.

In related news, insider Peter Truscott acquired 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 27th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 308 ($4.14) per share, for a total transaction of £92,400 ($124,226.94). Also, insider David Arnold acquired 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 19th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 348 ($4.68) per share, with a total value of £10,440 ($14,036.03).

Crest Nicholson stock traded up GBX 9.40 ($0.13) during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting GBX 330.80 ($4.45). 586,028 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 610,175. The stock has a market cap of £849.89 million and a P/E ratio of 14.51. The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 344.90 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 374.60. Crest Nicholson has a 1-year low of GBX 300.16 ($4.04) and a 1-year high of GBX 469 ($6.31). The company has a current ratio of 3.70, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.89.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 17th will be paid a GBX 9.50 ($0.13) dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 17th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.73%. This is a boost from Crest Nicholson’s previous dividend of $4.10.

Crest Nicholson Holdings plc builds homes in the United Kingdom. It develops and sells apartments, houses, and regeneration schemes, as well as commercial properties. The company serves first-time buyers, families, and investors. Crest Nicholson Holdings plc was founded in 1963 and is headquartered in Chertsey, the United Kingdom.

