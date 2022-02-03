Crescent Point Energy (TSE:CPG) Sets New 52-Week High at $8.55

Crescent Point Energy Corp. (TSE:CPG) (NYSE:CPG) shares reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as C$8.55 and last traded at C$8.42, with a volume of 4269429 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$8.19.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. CIBC increased their price objective on shares of Crescent Point Energy from C$9.75 to C$10.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Scotiabank lowered shares of Crescent Point Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their price target for the company from C$7.50 to C$8.50 in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. TD Securities upgraded shares of Crescent Point Energy from a “buy” rating to an “action list buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from C$9.50 to C$12.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Crescent Point Energy from C$10.00 to C$11.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, National Bankshares raised their price target on shares of Crescent Point Energy from C$12.50 to C$13.50 in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$9.69.

The stock has a market capitalization of C$4.96 billion and a P/E ratio of 2.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 44.14, a current ratio of 0.41 and a quick ratio of 0.32. The stock’s fifty day moving average is C$6.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$5.83.

Crescent Point Energy Corp. explores, develops, and produces light and medium crude oil and natural gas reserves in Western Canada and the United States. The company's crude oil and natural gas properties, and related assets are located in the provinces of Saskatchewan, Alberta, British Columbia, and Manitoba; and the states of North Dakota and Montana.

