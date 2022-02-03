Credit Suisse Group Initiates Coverage on Omega Healthcare Investors (NYSE:OHI)

Analysts at Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Omega Healthcare Investors (NYSE:OHI) in a research report issued on Tuesday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm set a “neutral” rating and a $31.00 price target on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Credit Suisse Group’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 2.07% from the company’s previous close.

OHI has been the topic of a number of other reports. Robert W. Baird began coverage on Omega Healthcare Investors in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $36.00 price target on the stock. Raymond James decreased their target price on Omega Healthcare Investors from $38.00 to $36.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 10th. Zacks Investment Research cut Omega Healthcare Investors from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Mizuho decreased their target price on Omega Healthcare Investors from $39.00 to $34.00 in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, TheStreet cut Omega Healthcare Investors from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, November 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Omega Healthcare Investors presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $37.36.

OHI stock opened at $30.37 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $7.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.98, a P/E/G ratio of 6.13 and a beta of 0.99. Omega Healthcare Investors has a 1 year low of $27.06 and a 1 year high of $39.31. The company has a current ratio of 3.82, a quick ratio of 3.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $29.48.

Omega Healthcare Investors (NYSE:OHI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by ($0.65). The firm had revenue of $214.31 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $235.47 million. Omega Healthcare Investors had a return on equity of 10.70% and a net margin of 41.32%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.81 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Omega Healthcare Investors will post 3.26 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Omega Healthcare Investors news, Director Kapila K. Anand purchased 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 15th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $28.32 per share, with a total value of $28,320.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.37% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vident Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in Omega Healthcare Investors by 1.7% in the second quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 19,420 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $704,000 after purchasing an additional 320 shares during the period. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC increased its stake in Omega Healthcare Investors by 40.6% in the third quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 1,218 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 352 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Omega Healthcare Investors by 1.8% in the third quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 20,670 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $619,000 after purchasing an additional 360 shares during the period. CoreFirst Bank & Trust increased its stake in Omega Healthcare Investors by 26.2% in the third quarter. CoreFirst Bank & Trust now owns 1,893 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 393 shares during the period. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp increased its stake in Omega Healthcare Investors by 1.3% in the second quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 33,240 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,206,000 after purchasing an additional 430 shares during the period. 66.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Omega Healthcare Investors

Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc engages in the provision of financing and capital to the long-term healthcare industry with a particular focus on skilled nursing facilities. Its portfolio consists of long-term leases and mortgage agreements. The company was founded on March 31, 1992 and is headquartered in Hunt Valley, MD.

