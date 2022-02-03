Credit Suisse AG Trims Position in Credicorp Ltd. (NYSE:BAP)

Credit Suisse AG cut its holdings in shares of Credicorp Ltd. (NYSE:BAP) by 8.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 165,303 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 14,683 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG’s holdings in Credicorp were worth $18,338,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Pearl River Capital LLC grew its stake in Credicorp by 3.0% in the third quarter. Pearl River Capital LLC now owns 4,046 shares of the bank’s stock worth $449,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc grew its stake in Credicorp by 3.4% in the second quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 4,600 shares of the bank’s stock worth $557,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. Comerica Bank grew its stake in Credicorp by 2.9% in the second quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 5,957 shares of the bank’s stock worth $550,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank grew its stake in Credicorp by 43.9% in the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 711 shares of the bank’s stock worth $79,000 after purchasing an additional 217 shares during the period. Finally, JJJ Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Credicorp by 125.3% in the third quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 489 shares of the bank’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 272 shares during the period. 66.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Credicorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $143.38.

NYSE BAP opened at $138.35 on Thursday. Credicorp Ltd. has a 12 month low of $88.67 and a 12 month high of $169.50. The stock has a market cap of $11.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.90 and a beta of 0.78. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $126.50 and its 200-day moving average price is $119.03. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68.

Credicorp (NYSE:BAP) last released its earnings results on Friday, November 5th. The bank reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.81 by ($1.94). Credicorp had a return on equity of 9.11% and a net margin of 14.88%. The company had revenue of $680.62 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $870.02 million. As a group, analysts forecast that Credicorp Ltd. will post 11.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Credicorp Company Profile

Credicorp Ltd. operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Universal Banking; Microfinance; Insurance and Pensions; and Investment Banking and Wealth Management. The Universal Banking segment focuses on lending and investment services.

