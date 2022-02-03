Credit Suisse AG Purchases 4,109 Shares of Repligen Co. (NASDAQ:RGEN)

Credit Suisse AG raised its position in shares of Repligen Co. (NASDAQ:RGEN) by 7.2% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 61,034 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 4,109 shares during the quarter. Credit Suisse AG’s holdings in Repligen were worth $17,638,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Repligen by 1.7% during the third quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 46,702 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $13,496,000 after acquiring an additional 780 shares during the period. Samson Rock Capital LLP bought a new stake in Repligen during the third quarter valued at about $1,932,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Repligen by 3.9% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 342,357 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $68,341,000 after acquiring an additional 12,846 shares during the period. AXA S.A. boosted its holdings in Repligen by 54.9% during the second quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 40,900 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $8,164,000 after acquiring an additional 14,500 shares during the period. Finally, Ergoteles LLC bought a new stake in shares of Repligen in the second quarter valued at about $311,000. Institutional investors own 84.96% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ RGEN opened at $204.13 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $11.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 97.21 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a 50 day moving average of $236.71 and a 200-day moving average of $258.30. Repligen Co. has a 1-year low of $162.29 and a 1-year high of $327.32.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on RGEN shares. Exane BNP Paribas started coverage on shares of Repligen in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $330.00 target price for the company. BNP Paribas initiated coverage on shares of Repligen in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $330.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Repligen from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $285.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. Finally, SVB Leerink reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Repligen in a research report on Monday, December 20th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $312.88.

In other news, CEO Anthony Hunt sold 17,355 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $276.85, for a total transaction of $4,804,731.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Repligen Company Profile

Repligen Corp. provides bioprocessing technologies and solutions used in the process of manufacturing biologic drugs. It serves through the following product lines: Chromatography, Filtration and OEM Products (Proteins). The Chromatography product line includes a number of products used in the downstream purification and quality control of biological drugs.

