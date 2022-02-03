Credit Suisse AG Has $18 Million Position in MSA Safety Incorporated (NYSE:MSA)

Credit Suisse AG boosted its position in shares of MSA Safety Incorporated (NYSE:MSA) by 20.2% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 123,545 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 20,766 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG’s holdings in MSA Safety were worth $18,000,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in MSA Safety by 6.0% during the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 219,168 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $31,934,000 after purchasing an additional 12,474 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in MSA Safety by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 283,718 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $41,337,000 after purchasing an additional 4,234 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in MSA Safety by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 82,369 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $12,001,000 after purchasing an additional 335 shares during the last quarter. Pier Capital LLC lifted its holdings in MSA Safety by 37.1% during the 3rd quarter. Pier Capital LLC now owns 85,742 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $12,493,000 after purchasing an additional 23,222 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its holdings in MSA Safety by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 7,380 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,075,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. 77.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE MSA opened at $139.23 on Thursday. MSA Safety Incorporated has a 1-year low of $129.46 and a 1-year high of $172.84. The company has a market capitalization of $5.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 59.25 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 2.15. The business has a 50-day moving average of $144.90.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 14th will be paid a $0.44 dividend. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.26%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 11th. MSA Safety’s dividend payout ratio is presently 74.89%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Sidoti raised shares of MSA Safety from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $183.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of MSA Safety from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 29th.

In related news, Director William M. Lambert sold 54,690 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.77, for a total transaction of $8,519,061.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director John T. Ryan III sold 27,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.24, for a total transaction of $4,021,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 87,270 shares of company stock valued at $13,326,182. Insiders own 6.29% of the company’s stock.

MSA Safety, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of innovative products, which enhance the safety and health of workers and protect facility infrastructures. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, International, and Corporate. The Americas segment consists of manufacturing and research and development facilities in the U.S., Mexico, and Brazil.

