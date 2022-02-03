Credit Suisse AG Cuts Stake in Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI)

Credit Suisse AG lowered its holdings in shares of Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI) by 18.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 321,314 shares of the company’s stock after selling 74,980 shares during the quarter. Credit Suisse AG’s holdings in Service Co. International were worth $19,362,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Barclays PLC grew its position in shares of Service Co. International by 92.7% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 280,591 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,907,000 after purchasing an additional 134,962 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in Service Co. International by 0.6% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,717,112 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,020,000 after buying an additional 10,660 shares during the last quarter. Three Peaks Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Service Co. International by 5.1% during the third quarter. Three Peaks Capital Management LLC now owns 50,922 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,069,000 after buying an additional 2,491 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its stake in Service Co. International by 109,134.5% during the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 31,678 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,698,000 after buying an additional 31,649 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rheos Capital Works Inc. boosted its stake in Service Co. International by 172.2% during the third quarter. Rheos Capital Works Inc. now owns 245,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,764,000 after buying an additional 155,000 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.29% of the company’s stock.

SCI has been the subject of a number of research reports. Oppenheimer increased their price target on Service Co. International from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Service Co. International from $74.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price target on Service Co. International from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th.

In other Service Co. International news, CEO Thomas L. Ryan sold 75,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.82, for a total transaction of $5,161,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, VP Elisabeth G. Nash sold 3,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.01, for a total value of $269,139.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 103,371 shares of company stock valued at $7,105,092 over the last three months. 5.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of SCI stock opened at $63.06 on Thursday. Service Co. International has a 52-week low of $45.63 and a 52-week high of $71.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.62, a P/E/G ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 0.71. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $66.57 and a 200 day moving average price of $64.47.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 15th were paid a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.46%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 14th. Service Co. International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.87%.

Service Co. International declared that its board has approved a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, November 10th that permits the company to buyback $400.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to purchase up to 3.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Service Co. International Profile

Service Corp. International engages in the provision of funeral goods and services. It operates through the following segments: Funeral and Cemetery. The Funeral segment offers professional services related to funerals and cremations, including the use of funeral home facilities and motor vehicles, arranging and directing services, removal, preparation, embalming, cremations, memorialization and catering.

