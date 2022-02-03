Credit Suisse AG Buys 7,727 Shares of Essential Utilities, Inc. (NYSE:WTRG)

Credit Suisse AG raised its stake in shares of Essential Utilities, Inc. (NYSE:WTRG) by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 453,420 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,727 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG’s holdings in Essential Utilities were worth $20,892,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in Essential Utilities by 11.9% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 738,774 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,762,000 after purchasing an additional 78,323 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in Essential Utilities by 10.1% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,265,901 shares of the company’s stock valued at $149,252,000 after purchasing an additional 298,670 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG grew its holdings in Essential Utilities by 13.0% during the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 555,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,598,000 after purchasing an additional 63,842 shares during the period. First National Corp MA ADV grew its holdings in Essential Utilities by 9.9% during the third quarter. First National Corp MA ADV now owns 125,684 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,792,000 after purchasing an additional 11,326 shares during the period. Finally, Impax Asset Management Group plc grew its holdings in Essential Utilities by 26.9% during the third quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 5,531,290 shares of the company’s stock valued at $254,882,000 after purchasing an additional 1,171,223 shares during the period. 66.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE WTRG opened at $48.82 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $12.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.30 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $50.25 and a 200-day moving average price of $48.80. Essential Utilities, Inc. has a twelve month low of $41.11 and a twelve month high of $53.93.

Essential Utilities (NYSE:WTRG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 31st. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $361.86 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $367.00 million. Essential Utilities had a return on equity of 8.87% and a net margin of 23.00%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.23 EPS. Research analysts expect that Essential Utilities, Inc. will post 1.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 11th will be paid a $0.2682 dividend. This represents a $1.07 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 10th. Essential Utilities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 65.64%.

Separately, Barclays raised Essential Utilities from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $50.00 to $56.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 8th.

In related news, CAO Robert A. Rubin sold 1,954 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.00, for a total value of $99,654.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

About Essential Utilities

Essential Utilities, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of water and wastewater services through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following segments: Regulated Water and Regulated Natural Gas. The Regulated Water segment includes water and wastewater regulated utility companies.

