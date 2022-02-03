Craig Hallum Trims 8X8 (NYSE:EGHT) Target Price to $20.00

8X8 (NYSE:EGHT) had its price objective dropped by Craig Hallum from $25.00 to $20.00 in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. Craig Hallum’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 43.27% from the stock’s current price.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of 8X8 from $25.00 to $17.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 24th. Mizuho dropped their target price on shares of 8X8 from $20.00 to $15.00 in a report on Friday, January 28th. B. Riley cut their price target on shares of 8X8 from $19.00 to $17.50 in a report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of 8X8 from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC cut their price target on shares of 8X8 from $32.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $21.14.

Shares of NYSE EGHT traded down $1.08 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $13.96. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 78,353 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,791,091. The company has a current ratio of 2.26, a quick ratio of 2.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.08. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $17.22 and a 200 day moving average price of $21.56. 8X8 has a one year low of $13.80 and a one year high of $38.15. The company has a market cap of $1.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.84 and a beta of 1.04.

8X8 (NYSE:EGHT) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The technology company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02. 8X8 had a negative net margin of 29.50% and a negative return on equity of 87.26%. The business had revenue of $156.87 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $153.68 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.28) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that 8X8 will post -1.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Samuel C. Wilson sold 3,446 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.62, for a total value of $77,948.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Treasurer Germaine Cota sold 3,081 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.62, for a total transaction of $69,692.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 98,504 shares of company stock valued at $1,759,784 in the last quarter. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of 8X8 during the 2nd quarter valued at $799,000. Profund Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of 8X8 by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 11,877 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $330,000 after acquiring an additional 526 shares during the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP raised its position in shares of 8X8 by 77.8% during the 2nd quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 29,956 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $832,000 after acquiring an additional 13,110 shares during the last quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board raised its position in shares of 8X8 by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 224,557 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,234,000 after acquiring an additional 5,340 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vident Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of 8X8 during the 2nd quarter valued at $273,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.05% of the company’s stock.

8×8, Inc engages in the provision of enterprise communication solutions. It offers solutions to business services, education, financial services, government, healthcare, and manufacturing industries. The company was founded in February 1987 and is headquartered in San Jose, CA.

