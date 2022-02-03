Cowen Boosts Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) Price Target to $3,600.00

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) had its price target hoisted by Cowen from $3,500.00 to $3,600.00 in a report published on Wednesday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the information services provider’s stock.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Alphabet from $3,034.00 to $3,150.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Monness Crespi & Hardt boosted their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $3,660.00 to $3,850.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Alphabet from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. They set a buy rating and a $3,925.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $3,210.00 to $3,470.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-one have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $3,294.37.

Shares of GOOG opened at $2,960.73 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 2.98 and a quick ratio of 2.96. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $2,830.45 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2,829.13. Alphabet has a 1-year low of $2,002.02 and a 1-year high of $3,042.00. The stock has a market cap of $1.97 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.06.

Alphabet’s stock is scheduled to split before the market opens on Monday, July 18th. The 20-1 split was announced on Tuesday, February 1st. The newly created shares will be distributed to shareholders after the closing bell on Friday, July 15th.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last released its earnings results on Monday, January 31st. The information services provider reported $30.69 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $26.85 by $3.84. The firm had revenue of $75.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $71.81 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 29.52% and a return on equity of 30.22%. Alphabet’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $22.30 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Alphabet will post 108.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 48 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,884.25, for a total transaction of $138,444.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, major shareholder Capitalg 2014 Lp sold 44,100 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.14, for a total transaction of $1,726,074.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 192,945 shares of company stock valued at $418,092,111. Company insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. increased its stake in Alphabet by 28.8% in the 2nd quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 10,420 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $26,137,000 after buying an additional 2,330 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its stake in Alphabet by 12.0% in the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 54,585 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $136,807,000 after buying an additional 5,855 shares during the last quarter. Trust Co of Kansas bought a new stake in Alphabet in the 2nd quarter valued at $251,000. Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. bought a new position in shares of Alphabet during the 2nd quarter worth about $21,715,000. Finally, 55I LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 21.2% during the 2nd quarter. 55I LLC now owns 822 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $2,061,000 after acquiring an additional 144 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 30.66% of the company’s stock.

About Alphabet

Alphabet, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of acquisition and operation of different companies. It operates through the Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes its main Internet products such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

