Coursera, Inc. (NASDAQ:COUR) is NEA Management Company LLC’s 3rd Largest Position

NEA Management Company LLC lowered its holdings in Coursera, Inc. (NASDAQ:COUR) by 4.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,867,769 shares of the company’s stock after selling 735,294 shares during the period. Coursera accounts for 6.0% of NEA Management Company LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. NEA Management Company LLC owned about 0.12% of Coursera worth $502,215,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in COUR. Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its position in Coursera by 93.6% during the third quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 16,819,718 shares of the company’s stock valued at $532,344,000 after acquiring an additional 8,129,843 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Coursera by 23,149.3% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,582,908 shares of the company’s stock worth $181,300,000 after buying an additional 4,563,196 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Coursera by 362.6% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,311,975 shares of the company’s stock worth $136,474,000 after acquiring an additional 3,379,901 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Coursera in the second quarter worth about $43,723,000. Finally, Ieq Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Coursera by 16,371.7% in the third quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 960,136 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,388,000 after acquiring an additional 954,307 shares in the last quarter. 61.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Coursera news, Director Andrew Y. Ng sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.22, for a total transaction of $848,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Shravan Goli sold 1,260 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.36, for a total transaction of $45,813.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 194,486 shares of company stock valued at $5,453,270 in the last ninety days.

Several brokerages have issued reports on COUR. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Coursera from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Needham & Company LLC cut their price objective on Coursera from $56.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. KeyCorp upped their target price on Coursera from $45.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research raised Coursera from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Coursera from $53.00 to $48.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 9th. Eighteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $47.82.

NASDAQ:COUR opened at $20.38 on Thursday. Coursera, Inc. has a 1 year low of $17.32 and a 1 year high of $62.53. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $24.06.

Coursera (NASDAQ:COUR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by $0.12. The business had revenue of $109.88 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $108.66 million. Coursera had a negative net margin of 32.38% and a negative return on equity of 46.62%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Coursera, Inc. will post -1.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Coursera

Coursera, Inc operates an online educational content platform that connects learners, educators, and institutions. It offers online courses that include data science, business, computer science, information technology, health, social sciences, logic, project management, and digital marketing services; campus student plans; degree courses; and certification education.

