Coty Inc. (NYSE:COTY) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Coty Inc. (NYSE:COTY) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the thirteen brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $12.45.

Several equities research analysts have commented on COTY shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Coty from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Coty from $8.25 to $11.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Coty from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Coty from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Raymond James decreased their price target on Coty from $14.00 to $13.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th.

In other news, Director Robert S. Singer sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.62, for a total value of $318,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Maria Asunicion Aramburuzabala purchased 586,307 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 15th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $10.90 per share, for a total transaction of $6,390,746.30. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold 65,000 shares of company stock worth $671,400 over the last quarter. 3.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Polianta Ltd purchased a new position in Coty during the 3rd quarter worth $1,205,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its position in shares of Coty by 111,779.2% in the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 53,702 shares of the company’s stock valued at $502,000 after purchasing an additional 53,654 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG grew its position in shares of Coty by 263.3% in the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 166,296 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,308,000 after purchasing an additional 120,525 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Coty by 18.5% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,713,170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,001,000 after acquiring an additional 266,863 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Castle Hook Partners LP acquired a new position in Coty in the third quarter valued at approximately $393,000. 34.68% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Coty stock traded up $0.18 during trading on Thursday, reaching $8.69. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 116,143 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,285,381. Coty has a 52 week low of $6.46 and a 52 week high of $11.12. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $9.62 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.03. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52. The firm has a market cap of $7.11 billion, a PE ratio of -16.58 and a beta of 2.54.

Coty (NYSE:COTY) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, November 7th. The company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.37 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.36 billion. Coty had a positive return on equity of 4.16% and a negative net margin of 7.75%. The firm’s revenue was up 22.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.11 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Coty will post 0.23 earnings per share for the current year.

Coty, Inc engages in the manufacture, market, sale, and distribution of branded beauty products. It operates through the following segments: Americas, EMEA, and Asia Pacific. The segments Americas, EMEA, and Asia Pacific focuses on prestige fragrances, prestige skin care, prestige cosmetics, mass color cosmetics, mass fragrance, mass skin care and body care.

