Coterra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CTRA) Short Interest Update

Coterra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CTRA) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 28,100,000 shares, a growth of 30.4% from the December 31st total of 21,550,000 shares. Approximately 3.5% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 7,940,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.5 days.

CTRA has been the topic of several analyst reports. Piper Sandler upgraded Coterra Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $20.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Seaport Global Securities assumed coverage on Coterra Energy in a report on Friday, October 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. US Capital Advisors upgraded Coterra Energy from a “hold” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Seaport Res Ptn restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Coterra Energy in a research report on Friday, October 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Coterra Energy in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $28.00 price objective on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Coterra Energy has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $27.00.

Shares of CTRA stock traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $22.94. 540,654 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,377,581. The firm has a market cap of $18.66 billion, a PE ratio of 25.75, a PEG ratio of 0.12 and a beta of -0.19. Coterra Energy has a 1 year low of $14.28 and a 1 year high of $23.64. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $20.57 and a 200 day moving average of $18.01.

Coterra Energy (NYSE:CTRA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.52. Coterra Energy had a net margin of 20.86% and a return on equity of 23.58%. The business had revenue of $440.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $564.20 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.07 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 51.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Coterra Energy will post 3.94 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Coterra Energy news, VP Kevin William Smith sold 11,345 shares of Coterra Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.07, for a total value of $227,694.15. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Christopher Clason sold 60,000 shares of Coterra Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.69, for a total value of $1,241,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 322,941 shares of company stock worth $6,684,410 in the last 90 days. 2.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Coterra Energy stock. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new stake in Coterra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CTRA) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 4,509 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $261,000. 54.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Coterra Energy

Coterra Energy Inc is a diversified energy company, which engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas properties. Its portfolio includes projects in the Permian Basin, the Marcellus Shale, and the Anadarko Basin. The company was renamed to Coterra Energy Inc on October 1, 2021 in connection with the merger involving Cabot Oil & Gas Corp.

