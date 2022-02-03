CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the nine ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $70.00.

CSGP has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on CoStar Group in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $85.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded CoStar Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on CoStar Group from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on CoStar Group from $100.00 to $108.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Truist Financial upped their price objective on CoStar Group from $98.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th.

CSGP stock opened at $71.00 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $28.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 118.53, a PEG ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 0.85. CoStar Group has a twelve month low of $64.78 and a twelve month high of $101.05. The company has a quick ratio of 12.18, a current ratio of 12.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The business has a fifty day moving average of $75.63 and a 200-day moving average of $83.00.

In other CoStar Group news, Director Laura Cox Kaplan sold 4,040 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.29, for a total value of $336,491.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 1.36% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in shares of CoStar Group by 930.8% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 43,681,083 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,617,667,000 after acquiring an additional 39,443,646 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of CoStar Group by 896.4% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 34,639,833 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,868,871,000 after buying an additional 31,163,246 shares during the period. Bamco Inc. NY boosted its position in shares of CoStar Group by 868.6% during the second quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 18,793,260 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,556,458,000 after buying an additional 16,853,001 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of CoStar Group by 2.9% during the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 15,615,122 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,343,837,000 after buying an additional 446,005 shares during the period. Finally, Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its position in shares of CoStar Group by 13.2% during the fourth quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 14,192,597 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,121,641,000 after buying an additional 1,655,617 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.89% of the company’s stock.

About CoStar Group

CoStar Group, Inc provides commercial real estate information, analytics, and online marketplaces to the commercial real estate and related business communities. The firm’s suite of online services enables clients to analyze, interpret and gain unmatched insight on commercial property values and market conditions.

