Corteva (NYSE:CTVA) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.01 EPS

Corteva (NYSE:CTVA) issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.01), RTT News reports. The business had revenue of $3.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.45 billion. Corteva had a return on equity of 6.24% and a net margin of 10.67%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.04 EPS. Corteva updated its FY22 guidance to $2.30-2.50 EPS.

Shares of NYSE:CTVA opened at $48.13 on Thursday. Corteva has a 12-month low of $40.60 and a 12-month high of $49.98. The stock has a market cap of $35.08 billion, a PE ratio of 21.88, a P/E/G ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 0.74. The business has a 50 day moving average of $47.05 and a 200-day moving average of $45.02. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 28th. Corteva’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.45%.

Several analysts have issued reports on CTVA shares. TheStreet raised Corteva from a “d+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. KeyCorp lifted their price target on Corteva from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Citigroup lifted their price target on Corteva from $55.00 to $57.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Corteva from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Roth Capital started coverage on Corteva in a research note on Friday, October 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $53.00 price target on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $51.29.

In other news, Director Klaus A. Engel sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.12, for a total transaction of $188,480.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Corteva Company Profile

Corteva, Inc operates as a holding company. It engages in the provision of agricultural products. The firm operates through the following segments: Seed and Crop Protection. The Seed segment develops and supplies germplasm and traits that produce optimum yield for farms. The Crop Protection segment serves the global agricultural input industry with products that protect against weeds, insects and other pests, and disease and that improve overall crop health both above and below ground via nitrogen management and seed-applied technologies.

