Cormark Equities Analysts Raise Earnings Estimates for Spin Master Corp. (TSE:TOY)

Spin Master Corp. (TSE:TOY) – Cormark boosted their FY2022 earnings per share estimates for Spin Master in a research report issued on Wednesday, February 2nd. Cormark analyst D. Mcfadgen now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $2.57 for the year, up from their prior estimate of $2.41. Cormark has a “Buy” rating and a $67.00 price objective on the stock.

TOY has been the subject of several other research reports. National Bank Financial reissued an “outperform overweight” rating on shares of Spin Master in a research report on Tuesday. DA Davidson reduced their price target on shares of Spin Master from C$50.00 to C$48.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Spin Master from C$40.00 to C$50.00 in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Spin Master from C$61.00 to C$62.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Scotiabank boosted their price target on shares of Spin Master from C$52.00 to C$55.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$55.73.

Spin Master stock opened at C$48.85 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.07, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a current ratio of 1.93. Spin Master has a fifty-two week low of C$25.54 and a fifty-two week high of C$54.18. The company has a market capitalization of C$5.00 billion and a PE ratio of 23.43. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of C$44.78 and a 200 day moving average price of C$45.59.

Spin Master (TSE:TOY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported C$1.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$1.15 by C$0.44. The firm had revenue of C$899.68 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$750.77 million.

In other news, Senior Officer Mark Segal sold 33,738 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$48.61, for a total value of C$1,639,977.19. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 197,926 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$9,621,024.52.

About Spin Master

Spin Master Corp., a children's entertainment company, creates, designs, manufactures, licenses, and markets various toys, entertainment franchises, and digital games in North America, Europe, and internationally. Its product categories include activities, games and puzzles, and plush; pre-school and girls; boys action and construction; remote control and interactive characters; and outdoor.

