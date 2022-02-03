Core Laboratories (NYSE:CLB) Shares Gap Up to $26.93

Shares of Core Laboratories (NYSE:CLB) gapped up before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $26.93, but opened at $28.29. Core Laboratories shares last traded at $25.85, with a volume of 2,729 shares trading hands.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on CLB. Bank of America downgraded Core Laboratories from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $36.00 to $32.00 in a report on Monday, October 18th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Core Laboratories from $32.00 to $30.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have issued a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Sell” and an average price target of $30.30.

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $24.83 and a 200-day simple moving average of $27.27. The company has a current ratio of 2.01, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. The stock has a market cap of $1.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.15, a P/E/G ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 2.80.

Core Laboratories (NYSE:CLB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.20. The company had revenue of $125.14 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $122.39 million. Core Laboratories had a return on equity of 23.49% and a net margin of 6.66%. Core Laboratories’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.18 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Core Laboratories will post 0.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of CLB. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in Core Laboratories in the first quarter valued at $30,000. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in shares of Core Laboratories during the second quarter worth about $84,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in shares of Core Laboratories by 47.8% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 6,512 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $145,000 after acquiring an additional 2,105 shares in the last quarter. FORA Capital LLC bought a new stake in Core Laboratories in the 2nd quarter worth about $194,000. Finally, Jump Financial LLC bought a new stake in Core Laboratories in the 3rd quarter worth about $205,000. Institutional investors own 98.00% of the company’s stock.

Core Laboratories Company Profile (NYSE:CLB)

Core Laboratories NV engages in the provision of proprietary and patented reservoir description, production enhancement, and reservoir management services to the oil and gas industry. It operates through the following business segments: Reservoir Description and Production Enhancement. The Reservoir Description segment encompasses the characterization of petroleum reservoir rock, fluid, and gas samples and provides analytical and field services to characterize properties of crude oil and petroleum products.

