Core Laboratories (NYSE:CLB) Posts Earnings Results, Hits Expectations

Core Laboratories (NYSE:CLB) announced its earnings results on Wednesday. The oil and gas company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.20, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Core Laboratories had a net margin of 6.66% and a return on equity of 23.49%. The firm had revenue of $125.14 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $122.39 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.18 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. Core Laboratories updated its Q1 guidance to $0.16-0.20 EPS.

Shares of Core Laboratories stock opened at $26.02 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $24.83 and a 200-day simple moving average of $27.27. Core Laboratories has a 12-month low of $21.08 and a 12-month high of $49.87. The company has a current ratio of 2.01, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. The stock has a market cap of $1.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.19, a PEG ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 2.80.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Bank of America downgraded shares of Core Laboratories from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $36.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Monday, October 18th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Core Laboratories from $32.00 to $30.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have assigned a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Core Laboratories presently has an average rating of “Sell” and an average price target of $30.30.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Two Sigma Advisers LP acquired a new position in shares of Core Laboratories in the 3rd quarter valued at $275,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Core Laboratories in the 3rd quarter valued at $754,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Core Laboratories by 318.5% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 620,718 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $24,177,000 after buying an additional 472,415 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.00% of the company’s stock.

About Core Laboratories

Core Laboratories NV engages in the provision of proprietary and patented reservoir description, production enhancement, and reservoir management services to the oil and gas industry. It operates through the following business segments: Reservoir Description and Production Enhancement. The Reservoir Description segment encompasses the characterization of petroleum reservoir rock, fluid, and gas samples and provides analytical and field services to characterize properties of crude oil and petroleum products.

