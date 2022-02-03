Converge Technology Solutions Corp. (CTS.V) (CVE:CTS) PT Lowered to C$11.00 at CIBC

Converge Technology Solutions Corp. (CTS.V) (CVE:CTS) had its target price trimmed by CIBC from C$12.50 to C$11.00 in a research report report published on Monday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on CTS. Raymond James set a C$12.50 target price on Converge Technology Solutions Corp. (CTS.V) and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Laurentian reduced their price objective on Converge Technology Solutions Corp. (CTS.V) from C$13.75 to C$12.50 in a research note on Friday, November 12th. TD Securities set a C$13.00 price objective on Converge Technology Solutions Corp. (CTS.V) and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. Berenberg Bank set a C$18.25 price objective on Converge Technology Solutions Corp. (CTS.V) and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Finally, Desjardins upped their price objective on Converge Technology Solutions Corp. (CTS.V) to C$14.25 in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of C$12.88.

Shares of CVE CTS opened at C$6.45 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of C$1.00 billion and a PE ratio of -165.38. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 272.49. Converge Technology Solutions Corp. has a 52-week low of C$0.75 and a 52-week high of C$6.80. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of C$6.45.

Converge Technology Solutions Corp., through its subsidiaries, distributes storage devices and systems, computer products, software, and peripherals. The company also provides analytics, hybrid cloud, infrastructure, and cybersecurity services; cloud delivery, compute efficiency, network optimization, and IT spend optimization solutions; and IT professional services, such as data center infrastructure integration, cloud optimization, and data center infrastructure.

