Contrasting NexPoint Real Estate Finance (NYSE:NREF) & Charter Hall Group (OTCMKTS:CTOUF)

NexPoint Real Estate Finance (NYSE:NREF) and Charter Hall Group (OTCMKTS:CTOUF) are both finance companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, institutional ownership, earnings, analyst recommendations, risk, profitability and valuation.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for NexPoint Real Estate Finance and Charter Hall Group, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score NexPoint Real Estate Finance 0 0 1 1 3.50 Charter Hall Group 0 0 1 0 3.00

NexPoint Real Estate Finance presently has a consensus price target of $22.50, suggesting a potential upside of 10.84%. Given NexPoint Real Estate Finance’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities research analysts clearly believe NexPoint Real Estate Finance is more favorable than Charter Hall Group.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares NexPoint Real Estate Finance and Charter Hall Group’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio NexPoint Real Estate Finance $38.98 million 4.77 $12.85 million $4.33 4.69 Charter Hall Group N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

NexPoint Real Estate Finance has higher revenue and earnings than Charter Hall Group.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

63.5% of NexPoint Real Estate Finance shares are owned by institutional investors. 10.5% of NexPoint Real Estate Finance shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares NexPoint Real Estate Finance and Charter Hall Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets NexPoint Real Estate Finance 100.98% 7.82% 0.18% Charter Hall Group N/A N/A N/A

Summary

NexPoint Real Estate Finance beats Charter Hall Group on 9 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About NexPoint Real Estate Finance

NexPoint Real Estate Finance, Inc. operates as a real estate finance company in the United States. It focuses on originating, structuring, and investing in first mortgage loans, mezzanine loans, preferred equity, and preferred stock, as well as multifamily commercial mortgage backed securities securitizations. The company intends to qualify as a real estate investment trust for U.S. federal income tax purposes. It generally would not be subject to federal corporate income taxes if it distributes at least 90% of its taxable income to its stockholders. The company was incorporated in 2019 and is based in Dallas, Texas.

About Charter Hall Group

With over 30 years' experience in property investment and funds management, we're one of Australia's leading fully integrated property groups. We use our property expertise to access, deploy, manage and invest equity across our core sectors Â- office, retail, industrial & logistics and social infrastructure. Operating with prudence, we've carefully curated a $41.8 billion plus diverse portfolio of over 1100 high quality, long leased properties. Partnership and financial discipline are at the heart of our approach. Acting in the best interest of customers and communities, we combine insight and inventiveness to unlock hidden value. Taking a long term view, our $6.8 billion development pipeline delivers sustainable, technologically enabled projects for our customers. The impacts of what we do are far-reaching. From helping businesses succeed by supporting their evolving workplace needs, to providing investors with superior returns for a better retirement, we're powered by the drive to go further.

