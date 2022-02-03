ContextLogic (NASDAQ:WISH) Shares Gap Up to $2.65

ContextLogic Inc. (NASDAQ:WISH) gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $2.65, but opened at $2.81. ContextLogic shares last traded at $2.64, with a volume of 251,481 shares trading hands.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of ContextLogic from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of ContextLogic from $7.50 to $5.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. UBS Group lowered shares of ContextLogic from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $4.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. Cowen reduced their price objective on shares of ContextLogic from $10.00 to $6.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of ContextLogic from $19.00 to $15.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $9.63.

The business’s 50 day moving average price is $3.06 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.66 billion and a P/E ratio of -0.73.

ContextLogic (NASDAQ:WISH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by $0.10. ContextLogic had a negative net margin of 33.67% and a negative return on equity of 91.67%. The firm had revenue of $368.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $399.22 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that ContextLogic Inc. will post -0.52 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Piotr Szulczewski sold 54,094 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.45, for a total transaction of $132,530.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Brett Just sold 23,252 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.89, for a total transaction of $113,702.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,018,965 shares of company stock valued at $4,183,448 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 40.83% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in ContextLogic during the second quarter valued at approximately $72,000. McIlrath & Eck LLC purchased a new position in ContextLogic during the third quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Harvey Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in ContextLogic during the third quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Foster Group Inc. purchased a new position in ContextLogic during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in ContextLogic during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. 28.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ContextLogic Company Profile

ContextLogic Inc operates as a mobile ecommerce company in Europe, North America, South America, and internationally. The company operates Wish platform that connects users to merchants. It also provides marketplace and logistics services to merchants. The company was incorporated in 2010 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

