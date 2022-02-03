Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) Shares Acquired by Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV

Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its position in shares of Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) by 11.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 34,072 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,440 shares during the quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV’s holdings in Constellation Brands were worth $7,179,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in STZ. Annapolis Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in Constellation Brands during the third quarter worth $32,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new position in shares of Constellation Brands in the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc purchased a new position in shares of Constellation Brands in the 3rd quarter valued at about $33,000. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Constellation Brands in the 2nd quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, Cedar Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Constellation Brands during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $45,000. Institutional investors own 69.16% of the company’s stock.

STZ has been the subject of several recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Constellation Brands from $280.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 7th. HSBC raised Constellation Brands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $262.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Constellation Brands from $275.00 to $283.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. MKM Partners restated a “hold” rating and issued a $226.00 target price on shares of Constellation Brands in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Constellation Brands from $254.00 to $303.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $272.68.

Shares of Constellation Brands stock opened at $240.44 on Thursday. Constellation Brands, Inc. has a 1 year low of $207.35 and a 1 year high of $258.00. The firm has a market cap of $45.63 billion, a PE ratio of -801.47, a PEG ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $240.48 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $226.23.

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 6th. The company reported $3.12 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.76 by $0.36. The firm had revenue of $2.32 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.28 billion. Constellation Brands had a negative net margin of 0.56% and a positive return on equity of 15.03%. The business’s revenue was down 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.09 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Constellation Brands, Inc. will post 10.11 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 23rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.76 per share. This represents a $3.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.26%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 8th. Constellation Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -310.00%.

Constellation Brands, Inc engages in the production, marketing, and distribution of beer, wine, and spirits. It operates through the following segments: Beer, Wine and Spirits, and Corporate Operations and Other, and Canopy. The Beer segment includes imported and craft beer brands. The Wine and Spirits segment sells wine brands across all categories-table wine, sparkling wine, and dessert wine-and across all price points.

