CONMED Co. (NYSE:CNMD) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.64 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages forecast that CONMED Co. (NYSE:CNMD) will announce $0.64 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for CONMED’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.65 and the lowest is $0.61. CONMED posted earnings per share of $0.63 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 1.6%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, April 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that CONMED will report full-year earnings of $3.71 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.67 to $3.73. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $4.27 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.22 to $4.30. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow CONMED.

CONMED (NYSE:CNMD) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The company reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by $0.04. CONMED had a return on equity of 13.39% and a net margin of 6.19%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.84 EPS.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on CNMD. Zacks Investment Research cut CONMED from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $145.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, October 11th. TheStreet raised CONMED from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lowered their target price on CONMED from $158.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $158.00.

In related news, Director Mark E. Tryniski sold 13,020 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.52, for a total transaction of $2,037,890.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CNMD. CI Investments Inc. grew its holdings in CONMED by 553.8% in the 3rd quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 250,715 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,801,000 after buying an additional 212,368 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in shares of CONMED by 1,826.4% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 219,279 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,136,000 after acquiring an additional 207,896 shares during the period. Balyasny Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of CONMED during the 3rd quarter valued at $14,466,000. Thornburg Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of CONMED during the 3rd quarter valued at $14,444,000. Finally, M&G Investment Management Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of CONMED during the 2nd quarter valued at $12,968,000.

Shares of CNMD stock opened at $139.03 on Monday. CONMED has a 12 month low of $111.36 and a 12 month high of $159.11. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 2.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. The business’s 50 day moving average is $136.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is $136.20. The company has a market cap of $4.07 billion, a PE ratio of 71.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 1.54.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 5th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 15th were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.58%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 14th. CONMED’s payout ratio is presently 41.24%.

CONMED Corp. operates as a medical technology company, which engages in the development, manufacture and sale of surgical devices and related equipment. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States; Americas excluding the United States; Europe, Middle East, and Africa; and Asia Pacific.

