Concierge Technologies (OTCMKTS:CNCG) Trading Up 4%

Shares of Concierge Technologies, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CNCG) were up 4% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $3.12 and last traded at $3.12. Approximately 2,200 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 340% from the average daily volume of 500 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.00.

The business’s 50 day moving average is $3.13 and its 200 day moving average is $2.97.

Get Concierge Technologies alerts:

Concierge Technologies (OTCMKTS:CNCG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter.

Concierge Technologies, Inc is a holding company, which through its subsidiaries engages in the provision of financial services, food manufacturing, security systems, and beauty products. It operates through the following segments: U.SA Investment Fund Management, U.SA Beauty Products, New Zealand Food Industry, and Canada Security Alarm Systems.

Featured Story: Capital Gains

Receive News & Ratings for Concierge Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Concierge Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.