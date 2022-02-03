Compass Minerals International, Inc. (NYSE:CMP) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $353.00 Million

Equities analysts expect that Compass Minerals International, Inc. (NYSE:CMP) will announce $353.00 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Compass Minerals International’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $394.00 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $320.33 million. Compass Minerals International reported sales of $421.10 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 16.2%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Tuesday, February 8th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Compass Minerals International will report full-year sales of $1.19 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.17 billion to $1.23 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $1.24 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.18 billion to $1.28 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Compass Minerals International.

Compass Minerals International (NYSE:CMP) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The basic materials company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.22) by $0.08. Compass Minerals International had a positive return on equity of 14.46% and a negative net margin of 15.12%. The business had revenue of $211.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $202.00 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.07) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Compass Minerals International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $74.00 to $73.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on Compass Minerals International in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. They set a “hold” rating and a $54.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Compass Minerals International from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Compass Minerals International from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $51.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $66.83.

Shares of NYSE CMP traded up $1.05 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $55.49. 512,703 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 755,060. Compass Minerals International has a 52-week low of $47.10 and a 52-week high of $75.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.89 billion, a PE ratio of -9.77 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.18, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 2.07. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $52.56 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $61.61.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 10th were paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 9th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.08%. Compass Minerals International’s payout ratio is currently -10.56%.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Duality Advisers LP boosted its stake in Compass Minerals International by 27.6% in the fourth quarter. Duality Advisers LP now owns 37,455 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,913,000 after acquiring an additional 8,105 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Compass Minerals International by 27.0% during the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 21,120 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,079,000 after buying an additional 4,489 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in shares of Compass Minerals International by 13.9% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,882 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $198,000 after buying an additional 474 shares during the period. Morningstar Investment Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Compass Minerals International by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC now owns 437,064 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $22,312,000 after buying an additional 5,832 shares during the period. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Compass Minerals International during the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,390,000. Institutional investors own 87.89% of the company’s stock.

About Compass Minerals International

Compass Minerals International, Inc engages in the production of salt, plant nutrients, and magnesium chloride for distribution in North America. It operates through the following segments: Salt, Plant Nutrition North America, and Plant Nutrition South America. The Salt segment offers products for use in road deicing and dust control, food processing, water softeners, and agricultural and industrial applications.

