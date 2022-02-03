Comparing Venus Acquisition (NASDAQ:VENA) & EPAM Systems (NYSE:EPAM)

EPAM Systems (NYSE:EPAM) and Venus Acquisition (NASDAQ:VENA) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, earnings, risk, dividends, valuation, analyst recommendations and profitability.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

90.0% of EPAM Systems shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 66.4% of Venus Acquisition shares are owned by institutional investors. 4.8% of EPAM Systems shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for EPAM Systems and Venus Acquisition, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score EPAM Systems 0 0 9 0 3.00 Venus Acquisition 0 0 0 0 N/A

EPAM Systems currently has a consensus price target of $649.88, suggesting a potential upside of 36.83%. Given EPAM Systems’ higher possible upside, equities analysts clearly believe EPAM Systems is more favorable than Venus Acquisition.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares EPAM Systems and Venus Acquisition’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio EPAM Systems $2.66 billion 10.13 $327.16 million $7.21 65.87 Venus Acquisition N/A N/A -$120,000.00 N/A N/A

EPAM Systems has higher revenue and earnings than Venus Acquisition.

Profitability

This table compares EPAM Systems and Venus Acquisition’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets EPAM Systems 12.59% 19.79% 14.54% Venus Acquisition N/A N/A -2.03%

Summary

EPAM Systems beats Venus Acquisition on 9 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

EPAM Systems Company Profile

EPAM Systems, Inc. engages in the provision of software product development and digital platform engineering services. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, Europe, and Russia. The company was founded by Leonid Lozner and Arkadiy Dobkin in 1993 and is headquartered in Newtown, PA.

Venus Acquisition Company Profile

Venus Acquisition Corporation does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, and business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2018 and is based in New York, New York.

