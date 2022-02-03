Comparing Kaltura (NASDAQ:KLTR) & Alteryx (NYSE:AYX)

Kaltura (NASDAQ:KLTR) and Alteryx (NYSE:AYX) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, valuation, institutional ownership, earnings, analyst recommendations, dividends and profitability.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Kaltura and Alteryx’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Kaltura $120.44 million 3.47 -$58.76 million N/A N/A Alteryx $495.31 million 6.92 -$24.37 million ($1.80) -28.23

Alteryx has higher revenue and earnings than Kaltura.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for Kaltura and Alteryx, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Kaltura 0 3 5 0 2.63 Alteryx 0 3 7 0 2.70

Kaltura currently has a consensus price target of $12.16, suggesting a potential upside of 269.49%. Alteryx has a consensus price target of $89.20, suggesting a potential upside of 75.52%. Given Kaltura’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Kaltura is more favorable than Alteryx.

Profitability

This table compares Kaltura and Alteryx’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Kaltura -50.65% N/A -56.31% Alteryx -22.97% -18.89% -5.74%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

35.8% of Kaltura shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 67.9% of Alteryx shares are owned by institutional investors. 12.5% of Alteryx shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Alteryx beats Kaltura on 9 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Kaltura

Kaltura Inc. video experience cloud offers live, real-time and on-demand video products for enterprises of all industries, as well as specialized industry solutions, currently for educational institutions and for media and telecom companies. Kaltura Inc. is based in NEW YORK.

About Alteryx

Alteryx, Inc. engages in the provision of self-service data analytics software. Its subscription-based platform allows organizations to prepare, blend, and analyze data from a multitude of sources and benefit from data-driven decisions. The company was founded by Dean A. Stoecker, Olivia Duane-Adams, and Edward P. Harding, Jr. in March 1997 and is headquartered in Irvine, CA.

