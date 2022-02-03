Comparing Entrée Resources (OTCMKTS:ERLFF) & Centerra Gold (NYSE:CGAU)

Entrée Resources (OTCMKTS:ERLFF) and Centerra Gold (NYSE:CGAU) are both basic materials companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, valuation, profitability, earnings, dividends, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for Entrée Resources and Centerra Gold, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Entrée Resources 0 1 0 0 2.00 Centerra Gold 0 5 4 0 2.44

Entrée Resources presently has a consensus target price of $1.05, indicating a potential upside of 45.83%. Centerra Gold has a consensus target price of $11.78, indicating a potential upside of 41.94%. Given Entrée Resources’ higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Entrée Resources is more favorable than Centerra Gold.

Profitability

This table compares Entrée Resources and Centerra Gold’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Entrée Resources N/A N/A -86.86% Centerra Gold -46.34% 12.71% 9.86%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Entrée Resources and Centerra Gold’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Entrée Resources N/A N/A -$6.00 million ($0.04) -18.00 Centerra Gold $1.69 billion 1.46 $408.54 million ($1.91) -4.35

Centerra Gold has higher revenue and earnings than Entrée Resources. Entrée Resources is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Centerra Gold, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

37.9% of Centerra Gold shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Centerra Gold beats Entrée Resources on 8 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Entrée Resources

Entrée Resources Ltd. operates as a mineral exploration company that focuses on the exploration, development, and acquisition of base metal projects. The firm explores for gold and copper metals. Its projects includes two separate land holdings Oyu Tolgoi mining and Entrée/Oyu Tolgoi. The company was founded by Cary Pinkowski on July 19, 1995 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

About Centerra Gold

Centerra Gold, Inc. engages in the operation, development, exploration and acquisition of gold and copper properties. It operates through the following segments: Kumtor, Mount Milligan, and Öksüt. The company was founded on November 7, 2002 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

